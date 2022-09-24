Demonstrators in B.C. vow solidarity with protesters in Iran as unrest continues

The death of a young Iranian woman in police custody has sparked protests in Iran and around the world, including in British Columbia.

Mahsa Amini, 22, died last week following her arrest by Iran's morality police for "unsuitable attire" after she allegedly wore a hijab improperly.

Her death unleashed a nationwide flood of protests over human rights, security and an economy reeling from international sanctions. Iranian state TV suggested the death toll from the unrest could be as high as 26, without offering details.

Iranian police have denied mistreating Amini and claim she died of a heart attack. The country's authorities say they are investigating.

The Early Edition 7:13 Iranian-Canadian immigrant who has been taking a part in the protests here in Vancouver In solidarity with Mahsa Amini, a 22 year old woman who was detained buy Iran's morality police, people across the globe have been protesting. An Iranian-Canadian protester in Vancouver joins us to talk details.

At Simon Fraser University's Burnaby campus on Friday, dozens gathered in solidarity with Iranians upset over Amini's death.

Attendees held signs that read "Stand with the women of Iran" and "No justice, no peace."

One protester, identified as D.D., cut off her hair, mirroring scenes of Iranian women who have cut their hair and burned their hijabs.

Simon Fraser University students are pictured Friday holding signs in protest of the recent death of Iranian Mahsa Amini. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Parisa Moshfegh said international rallies are critical to shine a light on the bravery of Iranians who are taking to the streets at great personal risk.

Moshfegh, who moved to Canada from Iran three years ago, says she knows too well the conditions that sparked protests.

"I was taken by the morality police three times myself," she said. "I saw suppression every day, belittling of women every day."

Protesters in Iran take to the streets Duration 0:41 Iranian cities including Tehran and Sardasht saw crowds of protesters running through the streets and lighting fires in response to the death of Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody, after being arrested for 'unsuitable attire.'

Moshfegh says protesters in Iran face real danger, noting that 2019 protests over a rise in the state-controlled price of gasoline claimed more than 1,500 lives.

Iran has also disrupted internet access, according to internet traffic monitor Netblocks, and tightened restrictions on popular platforms used to organize rallies, like Instagram and WhatsApp.

Moshfegh has been following the protests as closely as she can, on edge as she worries about family and friends in Iran.

"You see people [close] to you going on the streets, you're just like, 'Please be careful' or 'Don't go,' but at the same time you want this movement to continue, you want ... once and for all for this regime to end."

Demonstrators take part in a rally in downtown Vancouver to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in Iran on Sept. 19. Amini had been arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Friday's protest came after a rally in downtown Vancouver on Monday. Another protest is scheduled for Sunday afternoon outside the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Protests have also taken place in Kelowna and Victoria with another slated for Prince George this weekend.

The local Iranian community says it will continue to raise awareness about the unfolding crisis.

"How many people should die just for having basic human rights?" Iranian Canadian Sahra Hakkakpour said.

"Today it's Mahsa, some other day it's going to be some other innocent woman."