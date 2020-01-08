An international student, a professional couple and three members of the same family, all from B.C., have been confirmed among those killed when their Ukrainian Airlines flight crashed in Iran on Wednesday.

All 176 people on board the Boeing 737 died when the plane went down shortly after take-off from Tehran, Iran's capital. Sixty-three were Canadian.

The student, Delaram Dadashnejad, was flying home to Vancouver after a visit with family in Tehran. Her sister and a friend confirmed her death to CBC News on Wednesday morning.

Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi, his wife, Niloofar Razzaghi, their teenage son, Kamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi, were also on their way home to Vancouver after a two-week holiday. Kei Esmaeilpour, a family friend and head of the Civic Association of Iranian Canadians, confirmed the deaths.

A North Vancouver couple in their 30s, Hossein (Daniel) Saket and Fatemeh (Faye) Kazerani, are also among the dead. Saket worked as an engineer, according to a cousin, and Kazerani was a hygienist.

Hossein (Daniel) Saket, right, and Fatemeh (Faye) Kazerani, left, were among those killed in the plane crash on Wednesday. (Submitted by Farzad Taheri)

The airliner, bound for the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, burst into flames as it crashed into a field not far from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport.

The flight was a popular, lower-cost route for Canadians travelling to Iran, in the absence of direct flights, and carried a number of students and academics heading back to Canada after the winter break.

Dadashnejad, 26, had been studying nutrition at Langara College. Her friend, Sia Ahmadi, said she had originally planned to fly home on Dec. 17, but missed that flight and booked Wednesday's instead after her student visa did not arrive on time.

Ahamadi last spoke with Dadashnejad before she took off. He said they video-chatted and she showed him a bracelet she'd bought for his wife.

"The world is not going to be the same, for me, without her," Ahamadi said.

Delaram Dadashnejad, 26, was heading home from Tehran where she was visiting family. (Delaram Dadashnejad/Facebook)

The cause of the crash has not been determined. The Boeing 737 was three years old and was last serviced Jan. 6, according to the Kyiv-based carrier. It was the airline's first fatal crash, and it said it was doing everything possible to establish the cause.

Debris and smoldering engine parts from the plane were strewn across a field, southwest of the Iranian capital, where rescue workers in face masks laid out scores of body bags in the aftermath of the crash.

The plane went down hours after Iran launched missiles at bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq, and officials cautioned that speculation about what happened was premature.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "shocked and saddened" and said the Canadian government "will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this crash is thoroughly investigated, and that Canadians' questions are answered."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, three Germans and three Britons were also among the dead.