Body of missing senior with dementia found in wooded Chilliwack area

Police in Chilliwack say the body of a senior missing for days has been found.

Ioan Pop, who went by the name John was last seen on Tuesday evening when he went for a walk.

When the 79-year-old did not return, search and rescuers, along with family and police looked for him in the Sardis area on the south side of Chilliwack. His body was found Saturday in a heavily wooded area near his home, said police.

Investigators said his death is not considered suspicious at this time. The B.C. Coroners Service is examining the death.

Friends and family said on a Facebook page dedicated to finding him that although they were devastated by his death, they were thankful for the efforts made to locate him.

