Investigators identify homicide victim in Chilliwack

Police have identified a man found dead in a parking lot in Chilliwack, B.C., late Saturday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says Charles Henry Klose, 58, was well-known in downtown Chilliwack. Investigators said Klose lived a "transient lifestyle."

Earlier on Sunday investigators said Klose's death was a possible homicide. By late Sunday afternoon, they said he had been murdered.

Officers with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team near 46059 Yale Road in Chilliwack where a body was discovered around 11 p.m. on Saturday June 6, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)

Sunday morning IHIT said officers were deployed to the rear of the Scotiabank parking lot at 46059 Yale Rd.

IHIT says the body was discovered Saturday at 11 p.m. PT. Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT or Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers.