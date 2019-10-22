An internal investigation is underway at the Canadian Mental Health Association branch in Kamloops, B.C.

Day-to-day operations have been taken over by the Vancouver office and the local chapter's executive director, Christa Mullaly, has been placed on administrative leave.

The association is being tight-lipped about what actions sparked the investigation, but wants people who depend on the branch to know services are continuing as normal.

In an interview on CBC's Daybreak South, Jonny Morris, CEO of the association's B.C. division, said a number of concerns were brought to him concerning the Kamloops office but he would not provide details.

"There's absolutely not very much I can say," said Morris. "It's been a question of making sure everyone is paid, vendors are paid, the lights stay on and staff can go about their day-to-day work."

The Kamloops branch operates the Emerald Centre homeless shelter at 271 Victoria St. and the Clubhouse on 857 Seymour St., a hub for resources and programs to support people with mental illness.

"It's business as usual," said Morris. "CMHA is a key part of the mental health addictions fabric of care in this city ... we're doing all that we can to maintain that on a go forward basis."

According to Morris, the branch provides services to more than 165 people every day.