Skip to Main Content
Invest in renewable energy now, says activist whose family experienced devastating 4.5M-litre pipeline spill
British Columbia·Video

Invest in renewable energy now, says activist whose family experienced devastating 4.5M-litre pipeline spill

Residents in Melina Laboucan-Massimo's home community complained of nausea, burning eyes and headaches.
Residents in Melina Laboucan-Massimo's home community complained of nausea, burning eyes and headaches. 12:25
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|