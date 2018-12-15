Intoxicated Victoria man dies after falling off Johnson St. Bridge

Victoria police say an intoxicated man died early Saturday morning after climbing on a railing on the Johnson Street Bridge and falling into the water below.

Officers say the man was with a group of people who called police shortly after 1:30 a.m., when the man fell.

Victoria police spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford said several people tried to direct the man to swim to safety. Officers also tried to help the man when they arrived but were unsuccessful.

One of the officers suffered minor injuries trying to assist the man.

Officers also called the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, which dispatched a Canadian Coast Guard boat. They recovered the man's body.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family during this difficult time," Rutherford said in a written statement.