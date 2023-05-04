B.C. attorney general advises social media, adult-content sites to comply with intimate images act

B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma said on Thursday she has sent a letter to several social media and adult-content sites advising them to comply with the province's new expedited legal process aimed at preventing people from posting intimate images of others online without their consent.

"With this letter, I expect that social media platforms, dating applications and pornographic websites will do the right thing and align themselves with our legislation to better protect people from this type of sexualized violence and put people before profits," she said at a news conference in Victoria.

In March, Sharma outlined how the new Intimate Images Protection Act aims to provide a path to justice that will allow victims to regain control of their private images and for perpetrators to be held accountable.

On Thursday she said the legislation has now passed into law and steps are being taken to bring it into force.

"We want everybody far and wide to understand its implications," she said.

Letter sent to 6 platforms

Sharma said the letter, sent to Meta, Twitter, Tinder, Grindr, PornHub and OnlyFans, advises them that a judge or tribunal decision-maker can order a social media company, online platform or any website to stop distribution and remove an intimate image from its platform.

The applications can be made without notice and without naming a respondent.

The legislation will streamline the process for images to be taken down, Sharma said, and will give victims an avenue they can use to claim compensation from people who shared their photos without permission.

The province says the legislation will cover intimate images, near-nude images, videos, livestreams and digitally altered images and videos.

It will require perpetrators to destroy the images and remove them from the Internet, search engines and all forms of electronic communication.

If a social media company, online platform or websites do not comply with court orders, they could face consequences, such as administrative penalties and orders to pay for damages, Sharma said on Thursday.

The legislation is expected to come into force through regulation in the coming months, according to the province.