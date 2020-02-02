Internet, LTE data and cellphone services are down for Rogers Communications' customers across much of Western Canada.

Bell Canada is also reporting B.C.-wide disruptions.

The company says the outage is due to a landslide at the same time B.C. is dealing with the fallout from heavy weekend rains.

The service interruption affects B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, including CBC news bureaus.

CBC reached out to Rogers, but has not heard back. The company said on social media that it is working to restore the service, adding that some customers have been able to reconnect after restarting their phones,

FIdo customers are also impacted.

B.C.'s 911 service says emergency calls from all carriers are getting through, but it advises people to use landlines when possible.