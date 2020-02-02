Rogers' internet, cellphone service down across Western Canada
Cable damaged in landslide cuts phones and web connections
Internet, LTE data and cellphone services are down for Rogers Communications' customers across much of Western Canada.
Bell Canada is also reporting B.C.-wide disruptions.
The company says the outage is due to a landslide at the same time B.C. is dealing with the fallout from heavy weekend rains.
The service interruption affects B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, including CBC news bureaus.
CBC reached out to Rogers, but has not heard back. The company said on social media that it is working to restore the service, adding that some customers have been able to reconnect after restarting their phones,
FIdo customers are also impacted.
B.C.'s 911 service says emergency calls from all carriers are getting through, but it advises people to use landlines when possible.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.