Interior Health faces 2 new COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes

British Columbia's Interior Health region is facing two new outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care homes, but none of the residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In Kamloops, The Hamlets at Westsyde is now under partial lockdown after a staff member contracted the coronavirus.

The seniors facility says a lone staff member reported symptoms on Tuesday and called in sick. On Saturday, test results revealed the positive infection.

General manager Bob Attfield says Interior Health moved quickly to begin contract tracing and contain exposure.

"They have declared an outbreak on only two of our 10 care floors, and that's a total of 36 residents," Attfield said, adding that none of the residents are showing any symptoms yet.

"One other of our staff who is not showing symptoms has been requested to isolate for 14 days."

The Hamlets at Westsyde provides services to 62 assisted living units, and 112 complex care beds. Attfield says the residents directly affected on locked-down floors all require dementia care.

He says Interior Health is only conducting COVID-19 testing on those exhibiting symptoms of the illness.

Kelowna care home outbreak declared Friday

On Friday, Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Belgo Unit at Kelowna's Sun Pointe Village care home.

In a written statement, Interior Health said one staff member had tested positive but none of the residents had, and none of the residents were experiencing symptoms.

"[Interior Health] will continue to monitor the situation, while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures," the health authority said.

Interior Health has declared an outbreak at Kelowna’s Sun Pointe Village care home after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. (Google Maps)

Sun Pointe Village has 100 publicly funded long-term care beds.

Interior Health says no long-term seniors care residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in any homes in its jurisdiction.