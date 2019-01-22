Interior Health will not offer drop-in flu vaccination clinics this season

Interior Health says it will not be holding any drop-in flu clinics this season in an effort to maximize health-care resources, according to a letter sent last week to community partners.

For this year and beyond, it is encouraging its employees, medical staff and the public to get a vaccination from their local community provider.

The health authority says it will continue to administer flu shots, but through booked appointments, which it says is a more appropriate model of delivering immunizations during COVID-19.

The letter frustrated Vernon's Dr. Peter Henley, who says clinics are already seeing far fewer patients due to WorkSafeBC's work site safety plans.

"We can't get those patients into the offices to vaccinate, it's impossible," said Henley.

He says the guidelines, which urge physical distancing, have him seeing 15 patients a week versus 120 before the pandemic.

Flu shots in clinic limited

Interior Health says it's not asking family physicians to take on extra patients or ramp up their immunizations, but it says at the conclusion of the 2019/20 flu season several community pharmacies and providers across the Interior said they were able to deliver more immunizations. Now Interior Health says it's responding by making more available to these community providers.

But Henley notes the pandemic has changed that outlook, saying pharmacies and clinics might have been able to provide 70 per cent of flu shots in the past, but factors like physical distancing requirements, cleaning procedures, slow patient turnover and PPE supplies mean community providers can't handle their normal load, let alone the walk-ins that would go to Interior Health drop-in clinics.

"They have to be prepared for a massive shift of need," said Henley.

He says with Interior Health's facilities and staff it is far better equipped to provide immunizations at this time than clinics and pharmacies.

Henley says as long as Interior Health can make enough appointments to accommodate everyone who wants a flu shot, he is satisfied. The health authority says that is their priority.

