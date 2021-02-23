Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital
The authority also announced the end of a outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops
Four patients and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak at the Kelowna General Hospital, Interior Health announced Monday.
In a written statement, the health authority says the coronavirus outbreak happened at Unit 4B of the hospital's Royal Building.
Located on Royal Avenue, the unit accommodates 32 beds for the departments of general medicine, oncology and respirology.
The Interior Health's statement says there's no evidence the highly infectious disease has spread to other areas of the Kelowna General Hospital.
On Monday, Interior Health declared an outbreak has ended at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. The outbreak affected two units and a total of 36 patients and 69 staff members tested positive.
Four people have died of the disease at the Kamloops hospital.
This week, there's also a COVID-19 outbreak at an inpatient unit of Vancouver General Hospital.
Corrections
- A previous version of this story said a COVID-19 outbreak was announced at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops on Monday. In fact, an outbreak was declared over at the hospital on Monday.Feb 22, 2021 6:47 PM PT
