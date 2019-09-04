At least 130 losing jobs as Interfor announces Maple Ridge mill closure

Interfor has announced plans to permanently close its Hammond Cedar Sawmill in Maple Ridge, B.C., by the end of the year, the latest in a growing list of mill closures to hit the province amid an industry downturn.

The company said in a statement the mill has been working at half capacity for "some years" as the province's forestry industry grapples with "significant log supply challenges."

Duncan Davies, Interfor's president and CEO, also said "cedar producers have also been disproportionately impacted" by duties on softwood shipments into the United States.

The United Steelworkers Union said 130 of its members are losing their jobs with the site closed, plus dozens of additional contractors dependent on the mill for their business.

"It's devastating on our members ... it's probably closer to 200 people that will be affected," said Al Bieksa, union president.

Bieksa said the union had been in bargaining with Interfor since early June, but alarm bells went up when the company stalled.

Poor market conditions and log shortages due to outside forces such as the mountain pine beetle and wildfires are causing mills to shutter across B.C., leading to hundreds of job losses. (Evan Mitsui)

"Their resistance to bargaining led us to believe something was coming down the pike ... We were taken off guard that it's going to happen so quickly."

The current mill in Maple Ridge was built in 1963, but the first mill on the site dates back to 1908. Interfor said the closure is expected to happen before the end of the year, once the mill's existing inventory is processed and shipped out.

The statement said the company plans to "reorganize" its operations in order to spend elsewhere, including its Acorn sawmill in Delta, B.C.

Various companies have announced more than 20 temporary and indefinite curtailments at mills across B.C. this year, along with several permanent closures.

Hundreds of workers thrown out of jobs in the struggling sector, along with contractors and those who govern municipalities dependent on forestry are grappling with the fallout.

The reasons for the downturn are varied. Poor market conditions and log shortages due to outside forces such as the mountain pine beetle and wildfires are causing mills to shutter, leaving mill towns scrambling to adapt and search for new ways to diversify their economies.

"The whole industry is shrinking," David Elstone, executive director of The Truck Loggers Association, told CBC News in July.

"That means that some contractors will likely not be working here once we get through the storm."