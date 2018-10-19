Skip to Main Content
Interactive map: Fraser Valley marks 11th targeted killing in last 6 months

An unidentified male gunned down in front of an Abbotsford bank is the latest victim.

Karin Larsen, Rhianna Schmunk · CBC News ·
Emergency personnel remove the body of the latest victim of a targeted shooting Oct. 18 from the crime scene in Abbotsford. Four men have been shot and killed in targeted attacks in the Fraser Valley in the last three weeks. (Shane McKichan/CBC)

The unidentified man who was gunned down in front of an Abbotsford bank Thursday evening is the fourth man killed in a targeted shooting in the last three weeks, and the 11th victim of a targeted killing in the Fraser Valley in the last six months.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has scheduled a news conference for 3:30 p.m. PT to provide more information on the victim and the crime.

