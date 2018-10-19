Interactive map: Fraser Valley marks 11th targeted killing in last 6 months

The unidentified man who was gunned down in front of an Abbotsford bank Thursday evening is the fourth man killed in a targeted shooting in the last three weeks, and the 11th victim of a targeted killing in the Fraser Valley in the last six months.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has scheduled a news conference for 3:30 p.m. PT to provide more information on the victim and the crime.

ABBOTSFORD HOMICIDE: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IHIT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IHIT</a> is in the 32000-block of South Fraser Way tonight after reports of shots fired at 6:43pm and a man was found dead. Appears targeted. Further details & media availability tomorrow. Got info? Call <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IHIT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IHIT</a> —@HomicideTeam