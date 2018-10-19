Interactive map: Fraser Valley marks 11th targeted killing in last 6 months
Unidentified male gunned down in front of Abbotsford bank the latest victim
The unidentified man who was gunned down in front of an Abbotsford bank Thursday evening is the fourth man killed in a targeted shooting in the last three weeks, and the 11th victim of a targeted killing in the Fraser Valley in the last six months.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has scheduled a news conference for 3:30 p.m. PT to provide more information on the victim and the crime.
ABBOTSFORD HOMICIDE: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IHIT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IHIT</a> is in the 32000-block of South Fraser Way tonight after reports of shots fired at 6:43pm and a man was found dead. Appears targeted. Further details & media availability tomorrow. Got info? Call <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IHIT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IHIT</a>—@HomicideTeam