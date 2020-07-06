Insurance company won't help B.C. couple who survived devastating mudslide
'That was our whole life. We lost absolutely everything'
A B.C. couple left homeless by a catastrophic mudslide won't get any help from their insurance company replacing their home of 37 years and all of their belongings.
"That was our whole life. We lost absolutely everything," said Mabel Moore, 67, who lost her home of 37 years. "We put our life in to it ... and now we have nothing."
In July, Moore's house was slammed in the middle of the night by a debris flood of boulders, gravel, rocks, and logs. As water and mud reached Mabel's waist, Moore's husband Garry, 70, used a floating log to break their kitchen window so they could escape.
It happened near Willox Creek, on a rural road near McBride, more than 200 kilometres east of Prince George.
Now, two months later, the Moores still don't have a home to call their own. They're staying with their son and his family. But they don't know how they'll afford a place to stay. And they'd don't know how they'll replace what they've lost.
"When you pay your insurance all those years, you think you're covered," said Moore. "But all of a sudden you get a phone call saying ,'No, we will not cover it.' It was a pretty big blow."
While the Insurance Bureau of Canada isn't familiar with the Moore's specific case, a spokesperson said a typical homeowner's policy doesn't cover this type of loss.
Vanessa Barrasa, the baureau's manager of media relations, said homeowners may be able to purchase additional coverage for overland floods, but it's not an option for everyone.
"Obviously, some locations are at such high risk, they are ineligible for flood insurance," said Barrasa. "We understand that it's devastating for anyone that has to suffer a major loss due to a severe weather event."
The Moore's home remains under an evacuation order. But they've been allowed back to survey the damage.
"You can't get inside the house, there's so much mud. In the spare room, the mud is pushing the mattress up against the ceiling," said Moore. "It shakes you up pretty bad."
Neighbours and strangers are rallying to help the senior citizens.
Family friend Dawn Rosin has launched an online fundraising campaign, hoping to raise $50,000.
"They escaped the flood debris with the clothes on their back, with their pajamas," said Rosin. "Insurance isn't covering them because it's an act of God. Everything they built in their whole lives is gone."
The Moores have also applied for Disaster Financial Assistance from the provincial government.
Emergency Management B.C. said the fund helps with "essential uninsurable losses" caused by flooding and landslides that are directly triggered by heavy rain or a sudden catastrophic event, like the debris flow at Willox Creek.
The Moores also hope they may be able to raise money — by selling the land beneath their ruined home.
With files from Carolina de Ryk
