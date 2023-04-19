More Vancouver police officers to testify today at inquest into Myles Gray's death

Several Vancouver police officers involved in the death of an unarmed man in Burnaby, B.C., are expected to take the stand on Wednesday at a coroner's inquest.

Myles Gray, 33, died in a wooded backyard on Joffre Avenue near Marine Drive in August 2015 after a violent encounter with as many as nine Vancouver police officers.

Two people had called police after Gray had wandered into the neighbourhood, swore at a woman and sprayed a garden hose at her as she watered plants outside her co-op building.

On Tuesday, Const. Hardeep Sahota became the first member of the force to speak publicly about the case in more than seven years.

Sahota, the first officer to interact with Gray at the scene, told the inquest that she wasn't thinking about mental health and instead believed intoxication was driving the man's "bizarre" behaviour.

Myles Gray's sister Melissa is hugged by her husband outside the B.C. coroner's offices on Monday, prior to the start of a public inquest into Gray’s death in 2015. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Sahota told the inquest in Burnaby, B.C., that she called for backup because she feared for her safety, and another officer used pepper spray on Gray before he punched a third officer in the face.

Sahota says they wrestled Gray to the ground and hobbled his legs before she left to get medical attention for her hand, which another officer had accidentally struck with a baton in the struggle.

Gray died at the scene with injuries that included a fractured eye socket, a broken nose and rib, a crushed voice box and a ruptured testicle.

The inquest is set to conclude April 28.