Inquest to examine 2016 death of B.C. man shot by police in Nanaimo
British Columbia

The B.C. Coroners Service says an inquest will be held into the 2016 police shooting death of 49-year-old Nanaimo, B.C., man Craig Ford.

Independent report said Craig Andrew Ford told officer incident would end 'when I'm dead, or you're dead'

The Canadian Press ·
Police responded to a calls that Craig Andrew Ford, 49, was carrying a knife in a residential area of Nanaimo, B.C., on June 14, 2016. An IIO investigation cleared the officer who shot Ford twice after Ford walked toward him with the knife extended. (Photo via Life News)

A coroner's inquest will be held into the death of Craig Ford, who was shot dead by police in Nanaimo, B.C., in 2016.

The 49-year-old Nanaimo man was walking through a residential area of the city on June 14 of that year when RCMP were called because he appeared to be carrying a knife.

A report released in 2017 by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. — which examines all cases of police-involved injury or death — cleared the officers involved, finding there was little choice but to shoot when Ford repeatedly refused orders to drop the knife and advanced toward police.

The report says Ford had earlier told another officer at the scene that the incident would only end "when I'm dead or you're dead."

Witnesses say they repeatedly heard RCMP members shouting at Ford to drop the knife, before two shots were fired, hitting him in the chest.

The B.C. Coroners Service says inquests are mandatory for any deaths that occur while a person is detained by or in the custody of a peace officer.

The inquest into Ford's death, which will not make any finding of legal responsibility, will begin July 27 in Nanaimo.

