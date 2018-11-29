Kelowna shelter, unable to find new location, closing as winter hits

Kelowna will have one less homeless shelter this winter.

Inn From the Cold is being evicted from its current location at the end of December and, despite months of looking, hasn't been able to find a new space to call home.

"I really thought that the good folks of Kelowna would step up to the plate in one way or another to help us," said Jan Schulz, the shelter's executive director.

"But we don't have a location and that kind of speaks for itself."

The Chamber of Commerce promised to canvas its members to help find a space in September.

A number of locations were earmarked but nothing came through.

"We have no future location and, therefore, we will have to close our doors to our guests on Dec. 31," Schulz said.

Jan Schulz says she doesn't know where those who stayed at the shelter will end up. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Nowhere to go

The shelter previously had more than 40 spaces for people in need.

"At the moment, all three main shelters in the city are full to overflowing," she told Chris Walker, the host of CBC's Daybreak South.

"My guess, and that's all it can be at this stage because I don't have a crystal ball, is that [those who stayed at Inn From The Cold] will be out on the street."

Inn from the Cold isn't the only shelter slated to close in the area.

The Cornerstone shelter in Kelowna — which has 80 beds operated by the John Howard Society — was originally opened as a temporary winter shelter in November of 2017 and is slated to close at the end of March 2019.

The West Kelowna Shelter Society, which operated out of the Emmanuel Church in West Kelowna, also closed this fall after being unable to find a new, larger location.