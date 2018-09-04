Man convicted of killing 2 children back in custody after escaping from Mission Institution

A convicted killer who escaped a minimum security prison in Mission, B.C., over the weekend has been recaptured.

Correctional Service Canada tweeted that Michael Douglas Sheets, 48, was apprehended on Tuesday morning.

A warrant was issued for his arrest after he wasn't accounted in a routine check at Mission Institution Saturday night.

Sheets is currently serving a sentence of 14 years and six months for manslaughter and arson in connection with a fire that killed two children in 2004.

He was convicted for lobbing a Molotov cocktail into the Calgary home of Ali Al-Mayahi, 6, and his sister Saja, 4.

Michael Sheets was sentenced to 14 years and six months after he was convicted of manslaughter and arson in the 2004 deaths of six-year-old Ali Al-Mayahi and his four-year-old sister, Saja. (Correctional Services Canada/Submitted)

Previous escape

This wasn't the first time Sheets has gone missing from prison.

In 2015, he escaped from the William Head Institution in Metchosin, B.C., while on an escorted temporary absence.

