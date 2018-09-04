Man convicted of killing 2 children back in custody after escaping from Mission Institution
Michael Douglas Sheets went missing from Mission Institution on Saturday
A convicted killer who escaped a minimum security prison in Mission, B.C., over the weekend has been recaptured.
Correctional Service Canada tweeted that Michael Douglas Sheets, 48, was apprehended on Tuesday morning.
A warrant was issued for his arrest after he wasn't accounted in a routine check at Mission Institution Saturday night.
Sheets is currently serving a sentence of 14 years and six months for manslaughter and arson in connection with a fire that killed two children in 2004.
He was convicted for lobbing a Molotov cocktail into the Calgary home of Ali Al-Mayahi, 6, and his sister Saja, 4.
Previous escape
This wasn't the first time Sheets has gone missing from prison.
In 2015, he escaped from the William Head Institution in Metchosin, B.C., while on an escorted temporary absence.