New
Arrest warrant issued for inmate missing from Mission Institution
Michael Douglas Sheets is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 141 pounds. He has fair skin, hazel eyes and brown hair.
Michael Douglas Sheets is serving a sentence of 14 years and 6 months for several offences
An arrest warrant has been issued for an inmate who's gone missing from the Mission Institution.
Correctional Service Canada said Michael Douglas Sheets wasn't accounted in a routine check on Saturday night.
A statement described Sheets as around 5 feet 6 inches in height and around 141 pounds.
CSC said he has fair skin, hazel eyes and brown hair, and may be using the name John Hala.
Sheets is currently serving a sentence of 14 years and 6 months for manslaughter, arson, escape and other offences.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.