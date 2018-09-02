Arrest warrant issued for inmate missing from Mission Institution

An arrest warrant has been issued for an inmate who's gone missing from the Mission Institution.

Correctional Service Canada said Michael Douglas Sheets wasn't accounted in a routine check on Saturday night.

A statement described Sheets as around 5 feet 6 inches in height and around 141 pounds.

CSC said he has fair skin, hazel eyes and brown hair, and may be using the name John Hala.

Sheets is currently serving a sentence of 14 years and 6 months for manslaughter, arson, escape and other offences.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

