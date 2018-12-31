Injured hiker airlifted off Abbotsford's Sumas Mountain

A hiker was airlifted off Abbotsford's Sumas Mountain on Monday after she was injured on a local hiking trail.

Jerry Haak, search manager for Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue, told CBC News the organization received a call before noon regarding a hiker who had rolled her ankle while hiking on the Chadsey Lake trail. She was unable to walk herself off the mountain, Haak said.

Hopefully our last call of the year. Injured hiker on Sumas being airlifted out. Thanks <a href="https://twitter.com/ValleyHeli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ValleyHeli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ChilliwackSAR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChilliwackSAR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MissionSAR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MissionSAR</a> for the assistance. <a href="https://t.co/wufWUYWRY6">pic.twitter.com/wufWUYWRY6</a> —@CFVSAR

"We sent a quick response team down there where our first responder requested a hover exit out of the trail," said Haak.

CFVSAR requested the help of search and rescue personnel from Mission and Chilliwak who aided in the long-line rescue.

The hiker was taken to a local hospital following the extrication. The incident was the 39th call received by CFVSAR this year.