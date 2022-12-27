2 injured, dozens displaced after fire in a North Vancouver apartment building

Two people were injured and about 70 displaced following a fire in a North Vancouver apartment building Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to a structure fire at 1959 Marine Drive around 4:30 a.m. PT, according to Mark Dear, assistant fire chief for the District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

Josue Rocha, a resident of the building, said he woke up to fire alarms and rushed to get out of the building.



"When we came out of the building we saw three ambulances, fire workers," he said, adding he could smell smoke, like plastic burning.

Resident Arazoo Haghighat Manesh said the smoke smelt "very, very bad" and that she did not have time to take any essential items, like her purse, because of the rush to escape with her parents.

"I saw the elevators were dripping water ... and I thought: 'Oh my God, what's happening here?'" said Haghighat Manesh.

Two people were taken to hospital with injuries.

Haghighat Manesh said police on the scene sent all residents to the nearby Lions Gate Community Recreation Centre.

The North Shore Emergency Management and Squamish Nation were working together to support displaced residents, Dear said.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

More updates to come.