5-year-old girl seriously injured in Kitsilano crash recovering from surgery

A five-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood is recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery immediately following the accident on Wednesday.

Police say the girl was standing on the sidewalk with her father and siblings waiting to cross the road at the intersection of Cornwall Avenue and Arbutus Street, when two vehicles collided, jumped the curb and struck the girl.

"The investigation is ongoing, but we believe driver error was a key factor in the collision," said Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison.

The drivers remained on scene and were later sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD's Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.