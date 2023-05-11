Injunction to reinstate SFU football denied in B.C. Supreme Court

An injunction application brought by five players of the now-defunct Simon Fraser University football team has been denied in B.C. Supreme Court.

The players, with the support of the SFU Football Alumni Society, were seeking to have the team revived after university president Joy Johnson suddenly announced the 57-year-old program was being terminated on April 4.

The decision was widely criticized as non-transparent and unfair to players and stakeholders, and a "Save SFU Football" pledge day raised over $700,000 to help keep the team going.

SFU has appointed Toronto company McLaren Global Sport Solutions to serve as a special adviser to explore future football options.

More to come.