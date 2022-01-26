Court reinstates injunction against Fairy Creek logging protesters

Protesters are once again barred from blocking forestry work near the Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island.

In a unanimous ruling, B.C.'s Court of Appeal reinstated the injunction that allows logging company Teal Cedar Products, a subsidiary of Teal Jones, to continue its work.

The area was the site of heated protests against old-growth logging last summer.

In September, a judge ended the injunction, calling the police enforcement a "'substantial infringement of civil liberties."

Today's ruling extends the injunction until Sept. 26.

More to come.