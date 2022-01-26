Court reinstates injunction against Fairy Creek logging protesters
Protesters have once again been barred from blocking forestry work near the Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island after B.C.'s Court of Appeal reinstated the injunction that allows logging company Teal Cedar Products to continue its work.
B.C. Court of Appeal rules in favour of logging company Teal Jones, extends injunction to Sept. 26
Protesters are once again barred from blocking forestry work near the Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island.
In a unanimous ruling, B.C.'s Court of Appeal reinstated the injunction that allows logging company Teal Cedar Products, a subsidiary of Teal Jones, to continue its work.
The area was the site of heated protests against old-growth logging last summer.
In September, a judge ended the injunction, calling the police enforcement a "'substantial infringement of civil liberties."
Today's ruling extends the injunction until Sept. 26.
More to come.
