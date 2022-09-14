Crews use infrared to map wildfire raging in northeast B.C., as smoke lingers over south, east of province

An infrared scan has been completed of a large wildfire in northeast B.C., in an effort to confirm the perimeter of the out-of-control blaze that's threatening a community and a key hydroelectric dam.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the scan was done late Tuesday.

It will also be used to identify hot spots on the east flank of the 287-square kilometre Battleship Mountain wildfire, nearest to the W.A.C. Bennett Dam and the evacuated community of Hudson's Hope.

The wildfire is now the only one in B.C. causing evacuation orders to remain in effect after residents of about a dozen properties in the Fraser Valley east of Vancouver were allowed to return to their homes on Tuesday.

WATCH | B.C. Wildfire Service provides an update on the Battleship Mountain blaze:

Battleship Mountain wildfire expected to grow Duration 4:01 Shannon Street of the B.C. Wildfire Service says warm and windy conditions are expected to challenge crews fighting the Battleship Mountain wildfire near Hudson's Hope, in northeastern B.C.

Air quality advisories still in effect

The District of Hope and Fraser Valley Regional District lifted orders and alerts posted last weekend along the south side of the Fraser River west of Hope as lower temperatures and light showers calmed the fire, although the wildfire service says it remains out of control.

The Flood Falls Trail wildfire is seen burning above the Fraser River in Hope, B.C., on Monday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

The fire has generated significant amounts of smoke and, along with a large fire east of Hope, another in southeast B.C., and others in Washington state and Idaho, is blamed for affecting air quality across large parts of B.C. and Alberta, with conditions not expected to improve until Friday or later.

As of Wednesday morning, air quality advisories remained in effect from Vancouver Island into southeast Alberta.