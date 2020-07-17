An infant in St. Paul's Hospital neonatal intensive care unit has tested positive for COVID-19 but is showing no signs of illness, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonny Henry confirmed Friday.

She said the maternity ward is unaffected and remains fully operational, "so infants and family can safely get the care they need."

Shaf Hussain, a spokesperson for Providence Health, which operates the hospital said the NICU has been shut down and the patients transferred to a temporary satellite unit.

St. Paul's NICU provides 24-hour care for premature babies and other newborns with serious health problems who need specialized attention. It is separate from the hospital's maternity unit, which remains open and ready to deliver babies, according to Hussain.

Henry also reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Friday but no new deaths.

However, the number of new cases in B.C. continues to tick upwards, with the announcement of 21 new cases Wednesday, as well as Thursday and 62 new cases recorded over the July 11 weekend.

Kelowna outbreak major concern, Henry says

The provincial health officer also labelled the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Kelowna, B.C., as "one of the more concerning issues to us."

There have been 35 cases associated with community events in and around Kelowna related to Canada Day and other weekend events.

"Once you have been exposed, there is nothing that can prevent you from getting this disease," Henry warned

Henry said that many of the new Kelowna cases are people in their 20s and 30s, with transmission connected to those social events.

The severity of the illness she said, is typically much less for that age group, adding they may not recognize they are ill, despite being able to still spread the virus.

Henry urged people in that age group to use their voice on social media platforms and spread the word about socializing safely to protect each other.

"Use your influence to share a message with your friends and connections around the province: and that message is to make sure we don't let COVID steal our summer," said Henry.

Henry also said Vancouver Coastal Health has issued an alert for potential community exposure at the Sandman Suites Hotel on Davie Street between July 7 and July 16.

As a precaution, anyone who may have been exposed needs to closely monitor for symptoms and arrange for testing if any symptoms develop.