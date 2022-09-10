'Keep your windows closed': Fire in South Vancouver industrial area prompts warning about air quality

Officials are warning residents about air quality after a three-alarm fire broke out in an industrial area of South Vancouver on Saturday.

Officials say the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at a landfill near Ontario Street and Marine Drive.

The blaze was in a pile of wood debris at an industrial estate, according to acting Assistant Fire Chief Andy Greenwood. A firefighting boat had to be deployed on the Fraser River early morning.

The large amount of smoke in the South Vancouver area led to air quality concerns in the nearby cities of Richmond and New Westminster.

Video from our #MERT Fireboat currently working from the Fraser River side. —@Karen_Fry

"We'll be here all day," said Greenwood Saturday morning. "We're doing our best to get this under control. But in the meantime ... close [your] windows if you can."

Investigators are now on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire in the woodpile, according to Greenwood. No injuries or threats to nearby businesses were reported.

"Any smoke is dangerous especially to those with respiratory issues," a tweet from Fire Chief Karen Fry read.

"Keep your windows closed, avoid being outside or exercising in the smoke."