Industrial fire shuts down part of Highway 17 in Surrey

RCMP say Highway 17 is closed in both directions between 128th and 117th Avenue in Surrey, B.C. due to a fire.

Police, who are assisting fire crews, say the fire is at Pacific Propane, a propane container recycling plant, in the 13000 block of 116 Avenue.

Surrey Fire says it was called to the scene shortly before 1:30 p.m. PT for the three-alarm fire. It says the fire is mostly contained and firefighters are trying to cool the area before moving in.

The fire has shut down Highway 17 between 128th and 117th Avenue. (Shane MacKichan)

They are asking people to avoid the area as crews fight the fire.

A firefighter at work putting out a fire at Pacific Propane in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan)

With files from Dan Burritt