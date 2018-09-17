Industrial fire shuts down part of Highway 17 in Surrey
Surrey RCMP say the highway is closed in both directions between 128 and 117 avenues.
Closure affects both directions between 128th and 117th Avenue
RCMP say Highway 17 is closed in both directions between 128th and 117th Avenue in Surrey, B.C. due to a fire.
Police, who are assisting fire crews, say the fire is at Pacific Propane, a propane container recycling plant, in the 13000 block of 116 Avenue.
Surrey Fire says it was called to the scene shortly before 1:30 p.m. PT for the three-alarm fire. It says the fire is mostly contained and firefighters are trying to cool the area before moving in.
They are asking people to avoid the area as crews fight the fire.
With files from Dan Burritt