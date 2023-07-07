B.C.'s largest indoor bike park opens in former Sears store at North Vancouver's Capilano Mall

B.C.'s largest indoor bike park opened in North Vancouver this week, drawing advanced and novice bikers alike.

The North Shore Bike Park at Capilano Mall is located in the former Sears store, which closed in January 2018.

"I'm so used to seeing this place empty," said Mike Upton, one of the founders and general manager of the bike park.

"It's really great to be able to see people actually in here and enjoying it, having fun."

And it may point to a wider trend of malls diversifying from traditional retail shops to recreation space as several big box stores close across Canada.

New indoor bike park opens in North Vancouver Duration 1:13 North Shore Bike Park, an indoor facility, has opened in North Vancouver. Co-owner Mike Upton says it's "a community centre for all things cycling."

Upton said he and nine other cycling-loving North Shore residents came together about two years ago, pooling their resources with the vision of creating more than just a bike park.

They want the space to be used as a "community centre for all things cycling."

While patrons will need to purchase memberships or day passes to ride, Upton says they plan to hold free programming to help the community learn about cycling and health.

"It's the kind of place where you can come and enjoy anything related to the lifestyle of cycling year-round," said Upton at the park's Tuesday opening.

He says the terrain was designed to be an accessible and welcoming space for riders of all levels and styles — from mountain biking to BMX to leisure cycling.

In particular, Upton says there are plenty of features geared toward novice riders hoping to improve their skills.

North Shore Bike Park will be open at Capilano Mall seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. year-round. (Jim Mulleder/CBC)

And the indoor space, which Upton says measures around 65,000 sq feet, is climate controlled.

Upton says this means it provides a space for riders to go not only during the cold off-season, but also during summer heat waves.

"It's been nothing but smiles," said Upton.

From retail to recreation

Amid a trend of big box stores closing in Canada — like Sears, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond — recreation spaces in malls may become more common, says Chris Cheung, a reporter who specializes in Metro Vancouver malls for the online news outlet, The Tyee.

"The retail landscape has completely transformed in recent years," said Cheung.

The space also has a 60,000 sq ft rooftop, which Mike Upton says the park plans to make use of by next summer. (Jim Mulleder/CBC)

Cheung says many malls in B.C. and beyond are adapting to the realities of online shopping by diversifying their offerings.

"I think it's very creative in what they've done," he said.

"It sounds like a very North Shore thing to put inside of a mall."