B.C. stunt performer teaching tricks of the trade to Indigenous students to meet increasing demand

Bruce Crawford has been hurling himself off cliffs and bouncing back from fights on film for more than a decade and now he is hoping to get more people into his action-packed line of work, in particular, Indigenous people.

Crawford, a stunt performer and co-ordinator who lives with his family on Musqueam territory, says there is an increasing demand in the film industry for Indigenous talent both on and off camera. To help meet this demand, he is teaching entry-level stunt workshops in the Lower Mainland for Indigenous people interested in getting a foot in the door.

"We recognize that we need to build that talent pool," said Crawford, speaking Friday on CBC's The Early Edition.

Crawford said he is tired of seeing non-Indigenous stunt performers double for Indigenous actors and hopes the Indigenous Action Artists Mentorship Program he has helped create with his colleague Lauro Chartrand will combat this current reality.

Bruce Crawford and I after our Leo win for Best stunt Coordinator for a feature film and for a TV movie. <a href="http://t.co/irkm1Ztd3F">pic.twitter.com/irkm1Ztd3F</a> —@LashLauro

The workshops are first-come, first-served and, Crawford said, any First Nations people who are interested in participating should get in touch with Musqueam's Employment and Training Department.

He said a recent session had 20 students ranging from people with zero set experience to actors interested in adding stunt skills to their resumés.

And they are pretty unique skills to have.

"Primarily our bread and butter would be fighting and falling down," said Crawford with a chuckle, adding stunt performers need to be prepared for whatever action is required for a project which could include driving cars, riding horses, being suspended from wires or literally playing with fire.

Crawford's own extensive resumé includes work on Godzilla, Minority Report and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.