'We need answers': B.C. Indigenous women respond to MMIWG inquiry final report

Brenda Wilson is one of thousands of Indigenous family members mourning a sister, aunt, wife, mother or daughter who are reacting across the country to the final report from the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada.

Wilson, whose sister Ramona's body was found in 1995 near Smithers, British Columbia, joined Sheryl Rivers, also known by her Indigenous name, Siamtnaat, on CBC's The Early Edition as the findings of the report were being presented to the federal government in Gatineau, Quebec Monday.

The report comes after more than three years and testimony from more than 2,000 Canadians. It makes 231 recommendations to the government, police and public to address endemic levels of violence directed at Indigenous women and girls and 2SLGBTQQIA (two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual) people.

"You know, not a lot has changed since 2006," said Wilson, who was referring to a symposium on the Highway of Tears held that year in Prince George, where she said 91 organizations "brought forth their truth."

"How many times are we going to have to do this over and over before there is an action plan?"

Wilson, who is Gitxsan, questioned what real impact the reports recommendations will have.

"How are they going to make a difference in finding answers for our loved ones that are missing? Our loved ones that have been murdered and have not been solved?" said Wilson.

Brenda Wilson wears a red dress pin in memory of the thousands of Indigenous women and girls missing or murdered in Canada. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Actions speak louder than words

Rivers, a member of the Squamish Nation, said she has a lot of scepticism about the report's findings, which she said are "of a very general nature" about Indigenous people in this country not getting the basic services they need, rather than being specific to the issue of missing and murdered women and girls.

"Once I start seeing the implementation being put into place then maybe I'll have better respect and regard for for what's going to happen," said Rivers.

Both women agree that actions will speak louder than words.

"We need to see all levels of government working to implement these actions," said Rivers, "It's going to take a lot of people working together in order to make this happen."

Wilson said she would like to have seen more collaboration during the inquiry with frontline workers and service providers who work closely with families looking for answers about their missing loved ones.

"I just hope down the road we have more collaboration happening so there is more respect within the whole action plan," said Wilson.

A woman holds a sign during the closing ceremony of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Gatineau, Que. on June 3, 2019. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Rivers agreed with Wilson that collaboration is essential to move forward, including the police, families, communities, the Canadian public and government.

In a statement, Premier John Horgan says the B.C. government is committed to learning from the stories, taking action and enacting change.

"Community-based engagement to collaborate on taking concrete steps together will soon begin and will continue through the summer and early fall," Horgan says in the statement.

According to the province's submission to the inquiry in December, more than 100 Indigenous women and girls had been murdered or went missing in B.C.

"We have many other young ladies that are going missing, " said Wilson. "We need answers and we need them today."

