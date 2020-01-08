Maxwell Johnson thought his appointment at the Bank of Montreal would be routine.

He's been a customer since 2014 and wanted to open an account for his 12-year-old granddaughter so he could transfer funds to her electronically when she was on the road for basketball games.

But at the Dec. 20 meeting at BMO's Burrard Street location in downtown Vancouver, an employee questioned the identification he and his granddaughter presented.

"She said the numbers didn't match up what she had on her computer," Johnson said from his home in Bella Bella, a Heiltsuk community located on B.C's Central Coast.

Johnson, 56, and his granddaughter were using government-issued Indian Status cards, his birth certificate and her medical card. He said the employee became suspicious and went upstairs with their cards.

The bank has apologized for phoning the police. A representative told CBC News that the actions of the employee responsible have 'been addressed' but would not elaborate. (Maggie Macpherson/CBC)

He believes the employee might have been suspicious because he had $30,000 in his account — an amount he and every other member of the Heiltsuk nation received in December from the federal government as part of a Aboriginal rights settlement package.

He says the employee then told them to come upstairs to retrieve their identification. Not long after, they saw police walking toward them.

"They came over and grabbed me and my granddaughter, took us to a police vehicle and handcuffed both of us, told us we were being detained and read us our rights," Johnson said.

Johnson says when he saw his granddaughter in handcuffs, crying, he was heartbroken.

"You can see how scared she was … It was really hard to see that," he said.

Johnson says he believes he was racially profiled.

No criminal activity

The Vancouver Police Department corroborated Johnson's account of what happened. A spokesperson said officers detained them after claims from BMO that he and his granddaughter were committing "possible fraud."

"It was determined that there was no criminal activity and no fraudulent transactions," the spokesperson said. Both were released within the hour and, according to Johnson the officers apologized.

The spokesperson said whether to put a person in handcuffs is up to the investigating officer.

BMO did not respond to questions, but said it was a mistake to call the police.

"Although there were some mitigating circumstances, they do not excuse the way in which we handled the situation," the bank said in a statement to CBC News. "We deeply regret this happened and have apologized to our customer."

A BMO representative said "mitigating circumstances" would include not having proper identification, and added that the employee's actions have "been addressed."

Johnson said a bank employee became suspicious of the identification he and his granddaughter were using. (Maggie Macpherson/CBC)

Johnson suffers from a panic disorder and says since the incident he has experienced severe anxiety, has a fear of police and doesn't trust banks.

He is speaking to a lawyer about how to proceed with a human rights case.

"If I have to go to court to make this right, not only for myself but for every First Nations person that's been discriminated against by a bank or a big store or something like that, I will," Johnson said.

Commercial racial profiling

Experts say what happened to Johnson is part of what they call a rise in "commercial racial profiling."

"The pattern tends to be that when you see a person of colour, the person is treated rather with a lack of respect, a lack of professional courtesy … and automatic assumption of guilt and criminal activity," said Fo Niemi, executive director of the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations in Montreal.

He said in most human rights cases involving banks, there is an out-of-court settlement.

Carly Teillet, a lawyer with the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, says she hopes the incident sparks change. (Paul Joseph/UBC. )

Carly Teillet, a lawyer with the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, says the incident was a big misstep by both the bank and police that she hopes sparks change.

"I just can't imagine a situation where a 12-year-old girl trying to open a bank account needs to be handcuffed and is escorted out of a building," Teillet said.

"It doesn't foster trust between Indigenous people and Canadian institutions. I really hope that the folks that are involved use this incident as a learning opportunity."