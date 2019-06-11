A story about a top mathematician in India is getting the Bollywood treatment—and it's got a B.C. connection.

Maple Ridge's Biju Matthew is a psychiatrist, clinical professor and author of the wildly popular book, 'Super 30: Changing the World 30 Students at a Time,' which chronicles the inspirational story of Indian Anand Kumar— a mathematician committed to educating poor Indian youth who are gifted in math.

After meeting in 2012, Matthew was driven to write the book and highlight the various adversities that Kumar endured during his life growing up in the slums of Kumar in India.

Maple Ridge psychiatrist Dr. Biju Matthew’s book, Super 30: Changing the World 30 Students at a Time, is being made into a Bollywood movie. (Evan Mitsui)

"I was very impressed with his background ... I got a hold of him and talked to him ... that was the start of a long journey," Matthew said.

Matthew began writing the book, made multiple trips to India and interviewed several people who had successfully done the program.

Kumar established Super 30 in 2002. The school graduates 30 underprivileged students a year and prepares them for the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology entrance exam, which is equivalent to the MIT exam.

"He has got a unique way of teaching for example while solving a problem he doesn't give just one answer. He encourages kids to come up with five different solutions or more," said Matthew.

The program also encourages the kids to ask Kumar questions at any point during the day and provides free food, and lodging for a year.

The Bollywood version of Super 30, directed by Vikas Bahl is out July 12th.

Although Matthew was not directly involved in the adaptation to film, he said he's taking delight that the movie will teach an even wider audience about Kumar's teachings.

"I can't believe this is happening to me… you know I read all these,reviews, articles and newspaper clippings on a daily basis and enjoy," he said.