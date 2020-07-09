Independent investigator's report to determine range, extent of anti-Indigenous racism in health-care system

Independent investigator Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond said Thursday that her investigation into B.C.'s health-care system will be multi-phased, wide-ranging, and will seek to determine the range and extent of anti-Indigenous racism in the system, and how it affects patient care.

"This investigation is not trying to discover whether racism exists in B.C.'s health-care system. It does exist," she said during a news conference.

On June 19, Provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix announced that B.C. would be investigating allegations health-care staff in emergency rooms were playing a "game" to guess the blood-alcohol level of Indigenous patients. Dix appointed former judge Turpel-Lafond to investigate.

Turpel-Lafond said the purpose of the investigation, led by a small investigative team, is not to "name and shame," but to be a truth-telling exercise. She encouraged Indigenous people to come forward with their stories, as well as people working in the health-care system who may have been bystanders to racist actions.

"You will face no incrimination in your workplace," she said.

"I can say though if I do find that there have been violations of the criminal code or the standards of health professions … as I look into these investigations, I will report that to the appropriate authorities, to be dealt with by them."

'Very difficult stories'

Turpel-Lafond said a survey, as well as a private phone line and email address, will be made available for people to call in and report their experiences. She said she is working with the First Nations Health Authority to ensure there are mental health supports for people coming forward.

Turpel-Lafond said early in her investigation she has found several themes emerging — primarily, one where Indigenous people seeking care are repeatedly questioned about whether they are intoxicated or dealing with an ongoing addiction before they receive care.

"The stories I've heard are very difficult stories," she said, noting that some have resulted in a person losing their life.

Turpel-Lafond was accompanied by representatives of First Nations leaders at her Thursday afternoon press conference. (MIke McArthur/CBC)

Turpel-Lafond also said that as B.C. experiences two simultaneous health crises, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the overdose epidemic, she does not want to discourage Indigenous people from seeking care.

"Do not hesitate to seek and get the health care that might be needed if you're an Indigenous person," she said.

Turpel-Lafond said a report will be made public within months.

"The pace of the investigation is an intense pace over the last few weeks. We will be working hard over the next few months ... We must not have any stone unturned on this issue."

Turpel-Lafond said an investigation into the treatment of Indigenous people in B.C.'s health-care system is long overdue.

"As an Indigenous person I'm not completely shocked on one hand," she said, adding the extent to which issues have been "sat on" is surprising.

Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC), the governing body for Métis in B.C., have said health-care staff called the game "The Price Is Right." Physicians and nurses would try to guess the blood-alcohol level of incoming patients they presumed to be Indigenous.

CBC News later learned that the Saanich Peninsula Hospital on Vancouver Island was one of the hospitals named in allegations.