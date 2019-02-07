Independent investigation of B.C. Legislature officials wraps up

Former Supreme Court of Canada chief justice Beverley McLachlin has filed her final report in her investigation into allegations of misconduct by two suspended officials of the B.C. Legislature.

McLachlin was retained in March as special investigator into charges of misuse of public funds by Clerk of the House Craig James and Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz. She submitted her final report on Thursday, according to legislative house leaders.

The house leaders of all three parties will now review the report and make a decision about any response after receiving legal advice, according to a news release.

James and Lenz have denied all wrongdoing. They were both suspended Nov. 20 and escorted out of the legislature by police.

House Speaker Darryl Plecas has released two reports alleging flagrant overspending by the two officials. They're accused of spending taxpayer money on personal expenses including expensive suits, liquor and a $3,200 wood-splitter.