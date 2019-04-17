'Incredible skier and monumental human': Dave Treadway dies in backcountry near Pemberton

Dave Treadway, a well-known skier, has died after falling down a crevasse near Rhododendron Mountain in the Pemberton backcountry.

A written statement on his website confirmed Treadway's death, and described him as "an incredible skier and a monumental human."

Treadway, 38, is survived by his wife and two young sons.

According to a written statement from Pemberton District Search and Rescue (SAR), the group responded to a call Tuesday about a backcountry skier who had fallen into a 30-metre-deep crevasse near Rhododendron Mountain, and was unresponsive.

Medical teams and rescuers responded, but the skier died.

"The extraction from the crevasse was a very technical operation for the team," David MacKenzie, SAR manager, said in the statement.

"A second team from Whistler SAR was dispatched to provide assistance to the Pemberton team."

Treadway was a well-known skier in the Pemberton area. He documented much of life online in photos and videos, showcasing his love of the outdoors and his dedication to his young family.

News of Treadway's death was followed by an outpouring of grief and support on social media.

I’m saddened to learn of the passing of professional skier Dave Treadway. Treadway was killed while crossing a snow bridge in the Whistler backcountry when it collapsed yesterday. He is survived by his wife, two children, and many friends across the ski world. He’ll be missed. —@skiingrogge