B.C. income and disability assistance to increase by $175 per month

The government of British Columbia is permanently increasing income and disability assistance rates in the province, as temporary COVID-19 supports introduced last year end.

According to a government release, more than 300,000 people will receive the increased rate, which it calls the "largest-ever permanent increase to income assistance and disability assistance."

Beginning with payments in April, income and disability assistance will rise by $175 per month. A single person on income assistance will receive $935 each month, while a single person on disability assistance will receive $1,358.42.

For couples, the income assistance rate will be $1,427.22, and disability assistance rates for couples will increase to $1,947.56.

Last April, the government introduced a monthly $300 benefit for low income seniors and people with disabilities. That was clawed back to $150 earlier this year and is now being eliminated.

Under the new rates:

A single parent with one child will receive $1,270.58 if on income assistance and $1,694.08 if on disability assistance, plus up to $697 in federal and provincial child benefits.

A couple with one child will receive $1,611.06 per month if on income assistance and $2,131.56 per month if on disability assistance, as well as provincial and federal child benefits.

The senior's supplement has been increased — the first time since it was introduced in 1987, according to the government's released statement. The supplement is being increased by $50 to $99.30, which will benefit as many as 80,000 low-income seniors.