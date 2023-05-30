B.C.'s first Indigenous golf tournament kicks off this week

Golfers of all ages from across the province began teeing off Monday in B.C.'s first Indigenous golf tournament.

Competitors and organizers say it's a step forward for a sport that has not historically been inclusive.

"Golf traditionally has been a fairly elitist sport, and the doors have been closed to many," said competitor and event chair Christina Proteau.

Over 100 Indigenous golfers representing 80 different nations across the province gathered at the Nk'Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course for the inaugural event.

It kicked off Sunday with an opening ceremony and practice round that featured an elder, dancers, and drummers from the Osoyoos Nation.

Chair Christina Proteau says the event in partnership with the provincial government, B.C. Golf and the Osoyoos Indian Band is what reconciliation is all about. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

The competition is hosted in partnership with the provincial government, B.C. Golf, and the Osoyoos Indian Band, which owns the course.

"To have us all gathering together as a group doing this. . . to me that's reconciliation," said Proteau, adding it is intended to be a legacy event hosted by a different nation each year.

Proteau says Indigenous youth, in particular, face many barriers to entering the sport.

Those who succeed in the youth division at this competition will go on to represent B.C. at the North American Indigenous Games, held in July in Halifax.

At 14 years of age, Maya Smyth is the youngest golfer in the competition.

She has been holding clubs her entire life and has been swinging them since she was five.

Maya Smyth is pictured on the course with her dad Rob Smyth (Brady Strachan/CBC)

She says there are few Indigenous golfing role models for young people like her to look up to.

"We've never had something like this happen before. I think it's just showing that Indigenous people can do lots of different things," Smyth said.

Smyth, who is from Burnaby and is a member of the Cree nation, says she hopes to qualify for the Halifax competition.

But regardless, she is looking forward to having fun on the course with her dad, who is a caddie for the event.

"This is a really big opportunity for Indigenous people to show that we're here and we're still having fun in the game."

Hosting inaugural event

Mother-daughter golfing duo Kylie and Sharon Jack are excited to compete against each other.

As part of the Penticton and Osoyoos Nations, they say they are excited to be hosting the games and showing other nations their community.

"We're really proud to host this event. Our course is in immaculate shape," said Sharon, adding that she looks forward to visiting other nations' golf courses in future years.

Mother and daughter Kylie and Sharon Jack are happy to be hosting people from communities across the province in their home in the South Okanagan. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

Kylie, who started playing competitive golf when she was 13, says it's important to give young people the opportunity to try golf, either through camps or competitions like this one.

And she says sports like golf can play a role in reconciliation.

"Bringing us together in this way is really good."