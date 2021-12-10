Drunk driver's dashcam footage released by Burnaby RCMP to show dangers of impairment

With the holiday season fast approaching, RCMP have released dashcam footage from a drunk driver's vehicle to remind revellers not to get behind the wheel if they are impaired.

According to police, the video was captured on Jan. 8 as a 62-year-old man from Burnaby, B.C., drove through the city, causing thousands of dollars in damage and putting lives at risk.

It was seized when a search warrant was executed against the man, who was convicted of impaired driving in August and received a one-year driving prohibition and a $1,000 fine.

Several callers reported a Cadillac Escalade had struck parked vehicles and a fire hydrant near Royal Oak Avenue and Marine Drive shortly before midnight on that night in January, Burnaby RCMP said. Water was pouring from the hydrant into nearby homes.

Despite this, the driver kept going and the video captures the rest of his reckless ride, during which he blows through a stop sign, disregards a red light, and comes dangerously close to pedestrians walking through an intersection.

"We urge everyone to watch this video. This is what impaired driving looks like," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP in a written statement.

WATCH | Dashcam footage from the car of the now-convicted impaired driver:

The driver finally came to a stop near Gilley Avenue and Marine Drive around 12:03 a.m. as Burnaby RCMP officers arrived. By then, according to police, the SUV was badly damaged and missing a wheel.

The actions of the driver caused an estimated $28,000 in flooding damage to nearby homes, and more than $6,600 in damage to City of Burnaby property.

Kalanj says it's incredible that no one was killed.

"This driver made a decision to put himself and others at risk when he got behind the wheel that night," he said.

Police are sharing the video with the hope it stops others from making the same, potentially fatal, decision, he said.

A police traffic stop checking for impaired drivers. ICBC says impaired driving remains one of the top three contributing factors for fatal crashes in B.C., claiming the lives of 65 people and injuring 1,700 every year. (CBC)

According to the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC), impaired driving remains one of the top three contributing factors for fatal crashes in B.C. — claiming the lives of 65 people and injuring 1,700 every year.

According to ICBC statistics, more than half of impaired driving-related crashes happen on weekends. Jan. 8 was a Friday night.