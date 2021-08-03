Victoria police warn against impaired driving as 24 vehicles seized over the weekend
Additional tow trucks became unavailable due to the high number of towed vehicles, police say
Two weekend check-stops in Victoria and Esquimalt netted so many impaired drivers, towing services became unavailable, say Victoria police.
During the first road check Friday, July 30, officers took nine allegedly impaired drivers off the road in a seven hour period. During the second, on Saturday, July 31, officers stopped 15 allegedly impaired drivers in a six hour period, according to police.
In each one of these instances, the driver's vehicle was towed and seized for a period of time depending on the severity of the driving prohibition.
The police say it was difficult to find additional tow trucks because so many vehicles were seized.
Officers also issued an additional 42 tickets for various offences under the Motor Vehicle Act at the two road checks.
Victoria police urge the public that if you do consume drugs or alcohol, make sure you have a safe ride home.
According to police, 67 people die in crashes involving impaired driving every year in B.C. and half of them occur in the summer.
