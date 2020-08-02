Hit and run sparks small wildfire in B.C.'s Okanagan region, police say
A vehicle drove off after crashing into a hydro pole, which fell over and sparked a small wildfire, RCMP say
Officials say an allegedly impaired driver sparked a small wildfire in B.C.'s Okanagan region Saturday, with bystanders stepping in to contain the blaze until fire crews were able to put it out.
RCMP say they responded to reports of a hit-and-run involving a Ford F150 pickup truck on Saturday evening in Lytton, B.C., after a vehicle drove off after crashing into a hydro pole.
The pole was toppled by the collision, fell over and sparked a small wildfire.
Mounties say local farmers helped contain the blaze before wildfire crews and the Lytton volunteer fire department, assisted by a helicopter, extinguished the flames.
The suspect truck was later located, and police say the driver failed a roadside breathalyzer test.
Police say in addition to having his licence suspended, the man has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of a crash, and could be held civilly liable for the costs of battling the wildfire.
