Impaired driver at the wheel of hit and run that critically injured boy, police say

The 12 year-old boy injured in a hit and run in Langley remains in critical condition as investigators piece together an "extremely complex investigation" into the incidents Friday night.

Langley RCMP believe a man and a woman involved in the collision that injured the boy were impaired at the time of the incident, and that they were also in the same same dark blue Nissan Pathfinder when an 18-year-old youth was struck and injured just 15 minutes earlier.

In an emailed statement Monday, police said the first incident happened Sept. 13, at 3:10 p.m. in the 5600-block of 210A Street. A Pathfinder struck an 18-year-old youth, then fled the scene and continued westbound on 56 Avenue.

Then just 15 minutes later, police were called a second time for a report of another hit and run. This time, in the 4900-block of 232 Street, where it's alleged the same Nissan Pathfinder struck a 12 year-old boy walking home from school.

The Pathfinder, which showed significant front-end damage, again fled the scene, heading southbound on 232nd Street. A short distance away, police found the pair in the 3300-block as the male passenger was pushing the vehicle.

The youth was treated for his injuries and was released from hospital. But the boy remains in critical condition in hospital.

Police were able to take both the male passenger and female driver into custody Friday night.

Breath sample over legal limit

Investigators believe the pair had been drinking alcohol and may have been driving through several municipalities in the Lower Mainland throughout the night.

Both suspects refused to provide breath samples immediately.

The 19-year-old male provided a sample hours later.

The driver, a 29-year-old Langley woman, provided a sample later that evening which showed her blood-alcohol content exceeded the legal limit.

She has been released from police custody but has been given a driving prohibition.

Langley's Criminal Collision Investigation Team believes the Nissan Pathfinder travelled a significant distance around the Lower Mainland on Sept. 13.

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed other collisions in their municipality to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.