This is the damage in Scotch Creek, B.C., after wildfire
Residents were told to evacuate their homes amid a fire that ripped through the Shuswap Lake area, reducing some homes and businesses to ash.
3,000 residents told to evacuate as Lower East Adams Lake fire burns through Shuswap region of B.C.
Ash, a giant heap of rubble and metal scraps are all that remain of Jason Martinson's shop where he makes custom docks near the shores of Shuswap Lake, in Scotch Creek, B.C.
Martinson, the owner of Triton Docks, surveyed the damage on Saturday after northerly winds blew the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire into Scotch Creek, located about 100 kilometres northeast of Kamloops, where he works and lives.
Residents of more than 3,500 properties in B.C.'s Shuswap region had to evacuate on Friday and Saturday as "extreme fire behaviour" entered the area, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) and local emergency officials.
Among those evacuated were Jordon Byerley, a local firefighter, his daughter Camilla and son Brixton, the children's aunt and their two puppies. The group, along with others, took a boat on Saturday to the town of Celista on the north shore of Shuswap Lake.
CBC News photographer Ben Nelms travelled with them to witness the destruction.
Hundreds of people have fled their homes, some forever, as flames closed in on the North Shuswap region of B.C.'s Interior, leaving a trail of devastation.