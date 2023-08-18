CBC News is providing ongoing coverage of the wildfire from Kelowna and Vancouver. You can tune in on CBC Radio One, 88.9 FM in Kelowna, or by using the CBC Listen app or streaming online.

If the power or data on your device is low, you can get wildfire updates on CBC Lite, our low-bandwidth, text-only website.

The night sky above West Kelowna was awash in a terrifying orange glow Thursday as a fast-burning wildfire threatened thousands of properties, forcing residents to flee their homes and local authorities to declare states of emergency.

More than 2,400 properties are under evacuation order, and twice as many are under an evacuation alert due to the encroaching McDougall Creek wildfire. The number has increased dramatically since Thursday afternoon when 800 people were on order to flee.

Spot fires sparked on the east side of Lake Okanagan prompted the declaration of a state of emergency for the City of Kelowna around midnight.

A local state of emergency was already in place in West Kelowna because of the fire that's threatening suburbs, schools and businesses in the city. Friday morning, officials said an unconfirmed number of homes had been destroyed north of West Kelowna.

A wildfire burns near a home in Kelowna, B.C., early Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Long-time West Kelowna resident Steven Francis was evacuated Thursday night. He has been through fire seasons before and said the intensity of the McDougall Creek fire is beyond anything he has experienced so far.

"It came right to our doorstep, with all its rage and searing power. And I broke down," he said. "I had a moment, and maybe I'm having one right now."

A helicopter drops water onto the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna, British Columbia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Fire crews are bracing for what the operations director with the B.C. Wildfire Service predicts will be the most challenging days of the provincial wildfire season.

Homes in West Kelowna threatened by the McDougall Creek wildfire pictured early Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The fire threat forced the cancellation of flights and the closure of airspace at Kelowna International Airport to prioritize aerial firefighting efforts.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says the wildfire service has "significant resources'' tackling the West Kelowna fire, but she urges everyone in the region to prepare in case they are ordered to leave.

A woman packs a picture of her family member while evacuating from the approaching McDougall Creek wildfire that jumped Okanagan Lake from West Kelowna into Kelowna, British Columbia, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

All evacuees are asked to register through a provincial portal. A public information line is also available at 250-469-8490 or 1-877-569-8490.

Due to the high number of properties under evacuation orders and alerts, residents are being directed to an interactive map to search by address to find out how individual homes and businesses are affected.

People watch the McDougall Creek wildfire burning across Okanagan Lake from Waterfront Park in Kelowna early Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The regional district is also asking evacuees to contact friends and family, as hotels, motels and other tourism operators in the area are at capacity.

Everyone covered by an evacuation alert is asked to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice as the province faces a highly volatile wildfire situation.

A man takes a picture of a wildfire at McKinley Landing on the eastern shore of Okanagan Lake on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The fire has been "exponentially worse'' than expected, said Jason Brolund, chief of the West Kelowna fire department, during a Friday briefing.

He said first responders became trapped rescuing people who failed to heed evacuation warnings as the McDougall Creek fire moved rapidly in what he called a firefighter's "worst nightmare."

Flames from wildfires in West Kelowna light up the sky Thursday night. (Brady Strachan/CBC News)

Despite the harrowing night, Central Okanagan Regional District Chairman Loyal Woodridge says there has been no known loss of life.

Brolund says the fight continues and residents are in for another "scary night" with conditions worse than they were on Thursday when wind whipped up the blaze.

Wildfire smoke lies thick over the Kelowna area. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

On Friday morning, officials said properties had been destroyed in the Trader Cove area and Bear Lake Road north of West Kelowna.

Officials did not provide an exact number and said conditions would have to improve before a more thorough assessment could be carried out.

The fires in West Kelowna pictured shortly after 4 a.m. Friday. (Jay Bertagnolli/CBC News)

Of the 377 active fires in the province, 159 of them remain out of control, and more than a dozen of those are either highly visible or a threat to a community.

More than 3,000 firefighters have been deployed across B.C., with dozens from other jurisdictions such as Mexico and Costa Rica.