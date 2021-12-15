Police release images of Vancouver park caretaker taken hours before he was killed

Images of a Vancouver park caretaker taken just hours before he was killed are being made public in an effort to shed more light on a case that has baffled police and those who knew Justis Daniel.

Officers discovered 77-year-old Daniel dead inside his Tatlow Park residence on the morning of Dec. 10.

He had been the caretaker of the 1.4-hectare park nestled in a sleepy, affluent part of the Kitsilano neighbourhood, where he was well known as a gentle, kind-hearted man.

So far, no suspect has been identified and no arrests have been made.

Another photo of Daniel shows the park caretaker apparently speaking with people in the area of West 3rd Avenue on Dec. 9. (Vancouver Police Department)

The two surveillance camera images of Daniel released by the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) were captured on Dec. 9, the day police believe he was killed. Investigators hope they might help someone come forward with information.

"We're specifically asking anyone who had any contact with Justis on Dec. 9, as well as anyone who was on West 3rd Avenue between noon and 7 p.m. on [that day] to contact our investigators," said Const. Tania Visintin.

Investigators are also looking to speak to anyone who has video surveillance systems in their residence or business within the area of West 5th Avenue and Point Grey Road between Larch Street and Trutch Street, she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.

"We believe someone out there could have valuable information that can help us solve this case," Visintin said.

