Illegally parked vehicles at Joffre Lakes will be towed this weekend, B.C. Parks warns

B.C. Parks says it will lay down the law at a popular beauty spot north of Pemberton to curb illegal parking this long weekend.

For the past two years Joffre Lakes Provincial Park has seen a surge in visitors looking to explore — and photograph for social media — the area's turquoise lakes and snow-tipped mountains.

Many attribute the increased traffic at Joffre Lakes to its Instagram fame. (Shutterstock / karamysh)

The park is a 2½​-hour drive north of Vancouver.

The traffic has often overwhelmed parking lots, leading to people parking along Highway 99.

Now the agency says it will tow vehicles parked illegally along the highway.

'Parking not permitted on highway'

"Attention Joffre Lakes Provincial Park visitors!" begins a post on B.C. Parks' Facebook page. "We are expecting the park to be very busy on the long weekend."

It says the trailhead and overflow parking lots will likely fill up early each day and that parking is not permitted on the highway.

"Cars parked along the highway this weekend will be towed," it says.

Earlier this year, BC Parks banned dogs from Joffre Lakes to try to improve conservation efforts at the park.

Read more from CBC British Columbia