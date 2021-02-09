RCMP bust illegal nightclub, issue 26 COVID-19 violation tickets

RCMP issued nearly $6,000 in fines after busting an illegal nightclub in a Surrey, B.C., neighbourhood on Sunday, according to a statement.

Police found 22 people inside the club in the 10600-block of King George Boulevard when they arrived with a search warrant just after 1 a.m. PT. The statement said the club had been investigated several times before.

Officers handed out 26 tickets for attending an event contrary to COVID-19 restrictions, failing to wear a face covering, and "belligerent behaviour." The fines totalled an amount just shy of $6,000.

The host of the event was not issued a $2,300 fine, but was issued a notice to appear in court for hosting the event.

