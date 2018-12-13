Court orders closure of dozens of illegal Vancouver pot shops

The B.C. Supreme Court has ordered dozens of illegal marijuana shops in Vancouver to cease operations.

It marks a win for the city, which had filed 53 injunctions against the illegal businesses in April.

On Thursday, the city said some of those shops shut down before the case made it through court, but the remaining 28 have been ordered closed.

City officials don't have any jurisdiction to regulate the sale of marijuana, but it does regulate how and where businesses operate.

Since legalization on Oct. 17, pot shops in Vancouver need a development permit, a provincial retail licence and a new municipal business licence to legally stay open.

More to come.