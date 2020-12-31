2 charged in connection to illegal gambling house in Richmond, B.C.
RCMP seized gaming tables, chips and cash from the home during the summer
Two men have been charged in relation to an illegal gambling house that was raided in Richmond this past summer.
Richmond RCMP say Thi Dung Le and Jordan Jackson Guy are facing one count each of keeping a gaming or betting house.
A search warrant executed at a residence in the 10700-block of Finlayson Drive on July 2 resulted in the seizure of gaming tables, poker chips and cash, among other items.
"With zero regulations and often a nexus to organized crime, these illegal gambling houses pose a risk to the public," says Const. Kenneth Lau. "We do not want them operating in Richmond and will continue to actively investigate and target these suspected locations."
The investigation was conducted by the Richmond RCMP organized crime unit.
Police says the signs of an illegal gambling house include:
- People that do not live in the neighbourhood frequently visiting a particular residence and staying late throughout the night.
- Loud noise or sounds of people partying late at night.
- Social media advertisements of casino games being held at a residence.
